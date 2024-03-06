The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $378.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.77 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $376.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

