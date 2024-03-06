The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $194.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.54.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.