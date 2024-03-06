The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.04. 540,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,184. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

