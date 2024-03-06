The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lowered by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Clorox by 58.4% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

