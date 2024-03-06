The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

