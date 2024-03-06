The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.82

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 115032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

