Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102.99 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $102.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001730 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,058,265 coins and its circulating supply is 973,280,967 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.