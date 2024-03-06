Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 5,768 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.35 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.50 and its 200-day moving average is $535.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

