Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 42,378 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.