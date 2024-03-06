Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 25,062 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,062 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $258.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.51.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

