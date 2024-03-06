Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iRobot by 446.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

