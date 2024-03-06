Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.