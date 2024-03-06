Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

