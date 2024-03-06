Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,805 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

