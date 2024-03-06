Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,994,000 after purchasing an additional 295,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,039 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.