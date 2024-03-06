Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

