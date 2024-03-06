TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.14. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 4,018,969 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Trading Down 9.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

