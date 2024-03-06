TELUS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %
T opened at C$23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.60. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0201199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
