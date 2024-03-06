TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

