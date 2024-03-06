Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

