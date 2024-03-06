Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.70. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.