Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $169.00 at Barclays

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.54.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.