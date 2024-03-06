Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.54.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

