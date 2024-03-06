Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Trading Up 3.9 %

Target stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.13. 2,626,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.