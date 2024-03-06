Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. 4,735,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

