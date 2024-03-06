Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $249,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 12.0 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

