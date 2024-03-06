Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $33,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Sysco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 423,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 3,671.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 458,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

