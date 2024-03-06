Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $77,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

SNPS stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.87. 234,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

