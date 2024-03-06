Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:SCABY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
SCABY stock remained flat at C$12.36 during trading on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of C$12.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.87.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
