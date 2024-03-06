Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,705,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.