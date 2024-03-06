Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Retail Group news, insider Anthony Heraghty 13,316 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.