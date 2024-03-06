Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $1,090.83

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,090.83, but opened at $1,158.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,148.00, with a volume of 2,181,306 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

