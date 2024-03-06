Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $799.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

