StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,051 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.83% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,626,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

