StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

