StockNews.com Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.7 %
ZEUS stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.
Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
