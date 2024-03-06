StockNews.com Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.7 %

ZEUS stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

