StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

