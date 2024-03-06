StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

