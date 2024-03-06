Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AeroVironment Call Options (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 969 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $15,640,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

AeroVironment Trading Up 27.9 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $86.69 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

