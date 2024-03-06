Stifel Nicolaus Raises HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $28.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
HashiCorp Trading Up 13.3 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
