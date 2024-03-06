Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $41.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 130,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

