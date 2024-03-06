Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $18.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLNK. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 119,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 0.92.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

