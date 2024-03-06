Stifel Nicolaus Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of TGT traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.13. 2,626,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,936. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after acquiring an additional 415,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

