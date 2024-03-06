Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steven Madden by 26.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

