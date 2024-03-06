Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

NYSE SCM opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.