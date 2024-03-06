Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Receives Sell Rating from B. Riley

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCM stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 35.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

