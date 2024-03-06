Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford Buys 1,300 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.6 %

SJ stock traded up C$0.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$73.20. 19,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.