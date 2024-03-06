Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $140.25 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,203.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00610183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00055704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00214797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00147906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,268,126 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.