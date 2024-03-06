Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $81.70 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

