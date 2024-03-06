Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.