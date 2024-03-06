Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.
About Standard Chartered
